Michigan expanding National Guard presence to help with COVID-19 response

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is expanding it’s National Guard forces for vaccination and testing efforts across the state, adding almost 300 additional guard members.

Beginning Sunday, January 24, the Michigan National Guard (MING) is scheduled to deploy three additional task forces in order to further assist the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments according to the Governor’s office. The surge of Soldiers and Airmen will be assigned directly to specific regions of the state including northern Michigan, mid-Michigan, western Michigan and southeast Michigan. The MING is augmenting local health departments, as requested, in administering the vaccination in clinics in their area.

“The availability of a COVID-19 vaccine is exciting as this allows us to go on the offensive against this ruthless disease,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “This will help reduce the risk and safeguard Michiganders during this pandemic.”

Michigan has started Phase 1B of their vaccination plan, which includes those over age 65. As more of the population is eligible for vaccines, the need for additional support administering the doses has increased. As of Jan. 23, 2021 the Michigan National Guard has administered almost 32,000 vaccines to Michiganders.

The National Guard was deployed to the Michigan Capitol on Sunday, January 17, after reports of possible protests of the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

“As 2021 begins, we are doubling down on our commitment to the safety of Michigan communities by doing everything we can to make this vaccine as accessible as possible,” said Rogers.

The additional fifty COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Teams (CVTT) will create three additional task forces according to the Governor’s office.

“We are here to help the state where asked,” said Rogers. “From the city of Detroit to the far reaches of the Upper Peninsula, the Michigan National Guard will continue to assist our communities in this very important mission.”

