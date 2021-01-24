Advertisement

Man dies after crashing through frozen lake on snowmobile

(weau)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOLVERINE LAKE, Mich. (AP) - A man riding a snowmobile on a frozen Michigan lake died Sunday afternoon when his vehicle crashed through the ice, authorities said.

The 26-year-old from Wixom was under the water for an hour before being removed by the Oakland County Dive Team at around 1 p.m., Wolverine Lake Police told news outlets.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Commerce Township Fire Department and the Wolverine Lake Police assisted in the rescue, authorities said.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was set to investigate the incident.

