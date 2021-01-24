Ingham County Health Department warns of inevitable cases of new COVID strain

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the new strain of COVID begins to show its face in Michigan, the University of Michigan has shut down athletics for two weeks. Many wonder if other schools like Michigan State should expect something similar in the future?

According to Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail, cases involving the new strain in Ingham County are inevitable, regardless of incoming students.

“Student population or whatever, it got into Washentaw County over a travel related issue to the U.K. We are kind of just expecting it will eventually be here,” said Vail.

East Lansing Councilwoman Dana Watson said with the impending inevitability of the strain coming to the area, she agrees with the extended indoor/outdoor mask mandate by her city.

“Just doing our best with what we can to keep the community safe,” said Watson. “We ask to take precautions that are backed to keep us safe for a little bit longer and it will hopefully get us a out of this.”

Even though things appear to be trending downward, as a healthcare worker, Watson said she’s very optimistic.

“I guess I would say I’m hopeful that things look better in the summer time,” she said.

Even with the hope of normalcy on the horizon, the Ingham County Health Department warns that people’s optimism needs to be met with action if they truly want to get out the pandemic even faster.

“We need people to be really, really diligent and serious about these mitigation measures so the extent of which we can get people to recognize that this is in their hands. If people don’t do that, then we’re going to have another surge in cases and we’re going to have to manage that.” said Vail.

