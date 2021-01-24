Advertisement

Dewitt Panthers lead River Rouge 21-8

Tyler Holtz with three touchdown passes
The Dewitt Panthers are moving on to the state semifinals
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Dewitt Panthers lead River Rouge 21-8 in the Division 3 State finals.

Quarterback Tyler Holtz has thrown for three touchdowns and 190 yards.

Dewitt took the lead, but River Rouge came right back in the second quarter and took the lead with a 2-point conversion to make it 8-7.

Since then, it’s been all Dewitt.

The Panthers are 24 minutes away from their first ever state title.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

