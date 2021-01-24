DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Dewitt Panthers lead River Rouge 21-8 in the Division 3 State finals.

Quarterback Tyler Holtz has thrown for three touchdowns and 190 yards.

Dewitt took the lead, but River Rouge came right back in the second quarter and took the lead with a 2-point conversion to make it 8-7.

Since then, it’s been all Dewitt.

The Panthers are 24 minutes away from their first ever state title.

