Bernie Sanders turns inauguration meme into charity

(CNN) - The iconic Bernie Sanders inauguration meme can now be part of your wardrobe.

The Vermont Senator’s campaign store is selling sweatshirts featuring the photo that inspired countless memes on social media.

The black crewneck sweatshirt is made in the USA and printed by union members. The $45 sweatshirt is currently sold out due to overwhelming demand.

Proceeds go to Meals on Wheels in Vermont. Representatives say they are blown away by the success.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.