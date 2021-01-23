Winning $1 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lucky Michigander has a billion reasons to celebrate.

The winning $1 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Kroger on Grand River Avenue in Novi. It’s the third largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

The ticket matched all of the numbers drawn Friday night: 04-26-42-50-60 and the Mega Ball 24. The winner has yet to contact the lottery.

The winner also has the option to take a one-time cash payment of about $739 million. That’s about $530 million after taxes.

Until Friday night’s big win, the largest Lottery prize ever won by a Michigan player was a $337 million Powerball jackpot.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.