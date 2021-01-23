Advertisement

Winning $1 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan

A lucky Michigander has a billion reasons to celebrate.
A lucky Michigander has a billion reasons to celebrate.
By Kylie Khan
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lucky Michigander has a billion reasons to celebrate.

The winning $1 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Kroger on Grand River Avenue in Novi. It’s the third largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

The ticket matched all of the numbers drawn Friday night: 04-26-42-50-60 and the Mega Ball 24. The winner has yet to contact the lottery.

The winner also has the option to take a one-time cash payment of about $739 million. That’s about $530 million after taxes.

Until Friday night’s big win, the largest Lottery prize ever won by a Michigan player was a $337 million Powerball jackpot.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBC Special Report happening at 7 p.m., ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ moved to 3-4 a.m. time slot on Thursday
Bernie Sanders Inauguration bobblehead.
Inauguration Day Bernie Sanders bobblehead coming soon
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS announce indoor dining can resume on Feb. 1; unemployment and SNAP benefits may be extended
3-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in Owosso, police reports
President Joe Biden has proposed at $15 per hour federal minimum wage
The impact of a $15 minimum wage in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

The County Seal of Calhoun County, MI
Cop who arrested Black man collecting signatures is fired
Mother dies, husband and 5 children hurt after buggy crash
Buddies Pub and Grill reacts to dining service restrictions, set to reopen Feb. 1
What we know about COVID-19 variant
What we know about the new COVID-19 variant