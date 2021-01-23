Advertisement

Virtual library card helps students during pandemic

By Kylie Khan
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s not a new program, but it’s definitely taken on a new importance during the pandemic.

Capital Area District Libraries are giving local students library cards through the Student Success Initiative.

This means they have access to content at all 13 branches and online.

It began in 2019 before anyone knew that COVID would close libraries and schools, but it’s been a big help during this time of virtual learning.

“Lansing School District coming on board now just came together at the right time because during COVID, they don’t have access to the same resources. They’re not in schools so this is an excellent way that they can get great resources,” said Head Librarian of Lansing branches, Melissa Cole.

“We have over 100 thousand e-books and digital audiobooks for a variety of ages, anyone who is just learning how to read from kindergarten through third grade to high school students. For some of the older students, when they start to think about test prep and applying for colleges, we have a number of online resources to help with that too,” she said.

So far, the program has been well-received.

“Even before COVID, we were always here for students and we will continue to be here after, providing the same great free resources. That was always our goal,” said Cole.

Organizers are hoping to get Okemos and Williamston signed up so then every district in Ingham County will have joined.

