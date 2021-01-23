Advertisement

Shooting at Lansing apartment complex off of South Waverly Rd.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Saturday
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There was a shooting at a Lansing apartment complex today off of South Waverly Rd. according to Lansing Police.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m.

The status of the shooting or any victims is unknown at this time.

News 10 crews are on scene and are working to learn more. Stay with us to keep up to date on this incident.

