MSU officials applaud sexual assault survivors, outline new policies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Samuel Stanley and Michigan State University have tried to make major improvements regarding the university’s response to sexual misconduct.

Michigan State University recently put out a statement about their new policies.

Officials also took a moment to acknowledge the courageous efforts of the various women who stepped forward to disclose their on-campus experiences with sexual assault:

“As we begin another spring semester at Michigan State University, we pause to remember that three years ago, 204 courageous women stepped forward over nine days in Ingham and Eaton counties to share their stories of sexual abuse. Their powerful testimonies continue to remind us that MSU failed survivors and our community. Their stories and voices challenge us to create culture change at MSU, and we know we have more work still to do.”

Per the release, here are some of the changes that have been made to achieve more equity and inclusiveness:

For a more detailed list of the actions listed above, click here.

The full press release can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.