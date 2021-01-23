Advertisement

Mother dies, husband and 5 children hurt after buggy crash

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A woman has been killed and her husband and five children hurt after the horse pulling their buggy veered in front of a pickup truck in southern Michigan.

Barbara Jo Schwartz, 39, died at an Indiana hospital following the 8:50 a.m. Friday crash in Algansee Township, according to Branch County sheriff’s deputies.

The family was thrown from the buggy which struck the fender of the pickup.

The children, ages 7, 5, 3, 2 and 3 months old, were hospitalized with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Their father was not seriously hurt.

Algansee Township is just north of Michigan’s state line with Indiana.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

