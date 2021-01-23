Michigan restaurants ready to reopen dining rooms again

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Restaurant dining rooms will be able to open February 1 for the first time since mid-November, with some restrictions.

Local restaurant owners said they’re ready to deal with any rules and restrictions that allow them to get back in business.

Many restaurants are already set up to be at half capacity. Now they’re taking it down to a quarter.

“We’re excited to get back to the community,” said Jenna Phillips, social media manager at Blondie’s Barn. “It’s been a tough couple of months for us. We’ve felt the struggles of being closed and being open for take out only.”

Restaurants and bars are allowed to reopen at 25% capacity with up to 100 people. Tables must be six feet apart with no more than six people per table. They must close by 10 p.m. and take contact information for contact tracing purposes.

Philips said the only new rule that truly affects Blondie’s is the lower capacity limit, but she thinks that will bring even more people out.

“If anything it will just help add a little more piece of mind and feel a little safer when they are dining in with us,” said Philips.

The state is hoping to add peace of mind with a new MI COVID-19 safer dining program.

The voluntary program encourages restaurants to make improvements to their heating and cooling system.

It’s an investment Joe Bell already made at the Peanut Barrel.

“When I found out how much HEPA filters helped, how much MERV-13 and the prefilter arraignment helped, how much the media filter helped, we kind of retrofitted the air cleaners,” said Bell.

Bell has been getting by with people braving the cold to sit on the patio, but he’s hoping this is the last shutdown he’ll have to weather.

“I’m hoping we are approaching the end of the tunnel. We can see the light,” he said.

Nightclubs, water parks and contact sports are still off-limits under the latest order.

Those restrictions will be in effect until February 21.

