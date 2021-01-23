Michigan reports over 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, 221 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Daily COVID-19 cases have been on a slight decline lately as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announces 1,601 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan Saturday, January 23.

This is a slight decrease compared to the normal case numbers as of late, which have been normally above 2,100 in the last few days.

The state also reported 221 deaths, 205 of which were part of a Vital Records review.

State totals now climb to 548,069 cases and 14,291 deaths linked to COVID-19.

Ingham County nears 14,000 cases with 13,976 cases and 243 deaths.

Jackson County reported 8,506 cases and 194 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,164 cases and 57 deaths.

Eaton County reported 5,168 cases and 122 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,3304 cases and 67 deaths.

The good news is Michigan reports 463,106 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan.

This number is updated weekly.

