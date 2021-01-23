Advertisement

Michigan DNR seeks input on draft of public lands strategy

(Michigan DNR Photo)
(Michigan DNR Photo)(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The state of Michigan is seeking input from the public on an updated public lands strategy.

There are roughly 4.6 million acres of state-owned forests, parks, trails, game and wildlife areas and other public lands.

Feedback on the draft will be accepted through Feb. 12 and will be considered in the development of a final strategy, according to the Department of Natural Resources. The plan will be submitted to the Legislature by July 1.

“Through thoughtful, careful planning, public lands can — and already do — have a powerful effect on our quality of life as Michiganders,” said Scott Whitcomb, DNR senior adviser for wildlife and public lands.

“Taking good care of the lands the DNR manages creates ample opportunities for residents and visitors to hunt, camp, fish, hike, ride the trails, and connect with nature and history in ways that are uniquely Michigan,” he said. “It contributes significantly to the health of our families, our environment and our economy.”

A land strategy was created in 2013 to provide a framework for conserving and managing public lands to ensure their best use for residents and visitors, the DNR said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBC Special Report happening at 7 p.m., ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ moved to 3-4 a.m. time slot on Thursday
President Joe Biden has proposed at $15 per hour federal minimum wage
The impact of a $15 minimum wage in Mid-Michigan
Bernie Sanders Inauguration bobblehead.
Inauguration Day Bernie Sanders bobblehead coming soon
Buddies Pub and Grill reacts to dining service restrictions, set to reopen Feb. 1
3-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in Owosso, police reports

Latest News

Auto shop pays $2,033 to clear unpaid school lunch debts
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Saturday
Shooting at Lansing apartment complex off of South Waverly Rd.
A lucky Michigander has a billion reasons to celebrate.
Winning $1 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan
The County Seal of Calhoun County, MI
Cop who arrested Black man collecting signatures is fired