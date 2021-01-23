Lions, Matthew Stafford mutually agree to part ways

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions have agreed to discuss trading quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Sources: The #Lions and Matthew Stafford have mutually agreed to part ways this offseason and the team will begin exploring trade options in the coming weeks for their star QB.https://t.co/zT00sOGb8Q — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2021

According to some reports, Stafford requested a trade from the team during the offseason. Those reports say Lions officials agreed on a fresh start with GM Brad Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell in the mix.

Stafford was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

He’s thrown for 45,109 yards and 282 touchdowns.

Stafford has two years left on his contract.

