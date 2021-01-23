Lions, Matthew Stafford mutually agree to part ways
Stafford reportedly asked for a trade
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions have agreed to discuss trading quarterback Matthew Stafford.
According to some reports, Stafford requested a trade from the team during the offseason. Those reports say Lions officials agreed on a fresh start with GM Brad Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell in the mix.
Stafford was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft out of Georgia.
He’s thrown for 45,109 yards and 282 touchdowns.
Stafford has two years left on his contract.
