Lions, Matthew Stafford mutually agree to part ways

Stafford reportedly asked for a trade
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers in the...
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) (WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions have agreed to discuss trading quarterback Matthew Stafford.

According to some reports, Stafford requested a trade from the team during the offseason. Those reports say Lions officials agreed on a fresh start with GM Brad Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell in the mix.

Stafford was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

He’s thrown for 45,109 yards and 282 touchdowns.

Stafford has two years left on his contract.

