LCC Summit to focus on Future for Frontliners Coalition for College and Career Readiness Summit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, January 28, The Coalition for College and Career Readiness (C3R) Summit will be held virtually at 6 p.m.

The Future for Frontliners (F4F) initiative introduced by Governor Whitmer last September had over 100,000 applications when the enrollment process ended in Dec. 2020.

The C3R Summit will do the following:

Bring attention to adult learners who are enrolled in college, their transition into college, and their entry into the workforce

C3R’s past work has focused on helping students transition from high school to college

The work the Coalition is doing to support F4F students not only benefits these current students but will benefit future adult learners, including those who will have an opportunity to take advantage of a new state initiative that will be announced in February

Attendees at the Jan. 28 Summit will have an opportunity to participate in a question and answer session with keynote speaker Ava Attari Director of Future for Frontliners and presenters Gary King Associate Dean Center for Academic & Career Pathways, Student Affairs Division at LCC, and Carrie Rosingana CEO Capital Area Michigan Works!

You will be able to learn about Michigan’s Future for Frontliners program which provides individuals who worked on the frontlines during COVID-19 with an opportunity to pursue their associate degree at a community college at no cost.

