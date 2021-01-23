Buddies Pub and Grill reacts to dining service restrictions, set to reopen Feb. 1

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer encourages everyone in Michigan to continue to wear masks, social distance, and avoid indoor gatherings as the state health department loosens restrictions on dine-in service.

Starting February 1, bars and restaurants will be allowed to provide dine-in service for the first time since November 18.

They must keep their businesses at 25-percent capacity.

Tables must also be at least six feet apart with no more than six people at a table. Additionally, bars and restaurants must close by 10 p.m.

This announcement comes as local bars struggle to keep their doors open.

Manager of East Lansing bar Buddies Pub and Grill, Caleb Black, says he’s ready for the business the bar crowd brings in.

“I mean as long as we’re open we’re happy,” said Black. “It’s been hard, you know. Each week is so different. Some weeks you’ll have higher sales than others. Some weeks, you know, you downfall. You know the sales are so much, they’re way down compared to being open.”

He says that now is the right time to open their doors back up because customers seem to be more comfortable than they were before.

“I feel like this has been going on for almost a year now. I feel like everybody’s been cooped up inside, I feel like people just wanna get out. So we’re hoping that they do and that they trust that we’re gonna be sanitizing and everything’s gonna be good,” he said. “So, we think that we will be busy, but we’ll just have to wait and see ‘cuz the first time we think people were more scared so they didn’t really come out as much.”

And one customer says he’s known the owner for a long time and he plans to continue supporting the business.

“Anything right now is good for the local businesses. They need to stay afloat and you know I think if people are responsible, it can be done the right way,” said the loyal customer.

For now, he says the tents of six will do just fine.

