Advertisement

Auto shop pays $2,033 to clear unpaid school lunch debts

(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUTTONS BAY, Mich. (AP) - An auto repair shop has tuned up the lunch accounts at a northern Michigan school district.

To celebrate five years in business, the owners of Mr. Hoxie’s Garage wrote a check for $2,033.99 to cover unpaid student lunch debts in Suttons Bay, near Traverse City, the Record-Eagle reported.

“We know what a trying year this has been for so many, especially for the kids, so we wanted to find a way to help relieve some of the stress that comes with attending school on a daily basis,” Grant Hoxie said.

Kris Hoxie said the couple usually supports school arts and sports, but COVID-19 disrupted those programs.

“We all need a break right now, and this generous gesture will certainly help us to spread some joy to Suttons Bay families this year,” Superintendent Casey Petz said.

Kris Hoxie said she has talked to other business owners in the Leelanau County community about making a five-year pledge to the school lunch program.

“This would take a basic need expense away” from families, especially large ones, she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBC Special Report happening at 7 p.m., ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ moved to 3-4 a.m. time slot on Thursday
President Joe Biden has proposed at $15 per hour federal minimum wage
The impact of a $15 minimum wage in Mid-Michigan
Bernie Sanders Inauguration bobblehead.
Inauguration Day Bernie Sanders bobblehead coming soon
Buddies Pub and Grill reacts to dining service restrictions, set to reopen Feb. 1
3-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in Owosso, police reports

Latest News

(Michigan DNR Photo)
Michigan DNR seeks input on draft of public lands strategy
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Saturday
Shooting at Lansing apartment complex off of South Waverly Rd.
A lucky Michigander has a billion reasons to celebrate.
Winning $1 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan
The County Seal of Calhoun County, MI
Cop who arrested Black man collecting signatures is fired