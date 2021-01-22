Why flu cases and hospitalizations drastically decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Influenza cases are drastically down in the state of Michigan and across the United States.

“Our biggest fear was having a COVID-19 surge which happened and then a flu surge, it would have completely overwhelmed our system even more than what it was, this was a blessing,” said Sparrow Physician, Dr. Paul Entler.

It sounds strange to talk about medical blessings in the middle of a deadly pandemic, but that’s how doctors are describing it after Sparrow reported just six total inpatient and outpatient flu cases from October 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 compared to 955 the season before.

Ingham County’s Health Officer says it’s either a ‘mild season’, or the ‘COVID precautions’.

“It’s either a season similar to 2015-2016 or it is the mask and the distancing that is going to make an impact on flu season,” said Ingham County Health Officer, Linda Vail.

Doctors believe it’s the latter.

“I think probably the biggest effect was being very vigilant with hand washing and the mask-wearing,” Dr. Entler said.

He says the public deserves credit for listening to the warnings doctors gave last summer and fall.

“Kudos to the public and others that have made some of the restrictions because they really had an impact on reducing the disease burden of reducing influenzas thus far this year,” Dr. Entler said.

Experts say the number of flu hospitalizations and deaths would have been higher if people hadn’t been so diligent about getting vaccinated. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, more than 3.2 million Michiganders got the shot this season.

“Certainly obviously a combination of vaccinations, washing hands, masks had a significant impact in reducing those numbers of where they were historically,” Dr. Entler said.

“I think we’ve learned with COVID that we as a society can protect ourselves and each other from the respiratory illness by paying attention to hand washing, distancing, gatherings and vaccines,” Vail said.

