Waverly Community Schools staff seek vaccination

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Waverly Community Schools are making sure their students and staff are vaccinated before getting back to in-person learning.

Some of those staff members have already received the shot.

News 10 talked with a school administrator and a parent -- who are feeling optimistic.

Superintendent Kelly Blake says they’re scheduled to join the Ingham County Health Department in distributing vaccines during the first week of February.

“But in the meantime what we’ve been doing when the Barry-Eaton County schedule opens up, they send it to me and I disperse it to staff. Those spots fill very quickly,” said Blake.

She says they continue to monitor the number of coronavirus cases for both Ingham and Eaton County to make sure they’re on track to resume in-person learning by March 1.

“It looks like our numbers are decreasing and going in the right direction,” she said.

And while it’s optional for teachers and staff to get the vaccine, Erica Martinez says this effort puts her at ease knowing her two children will be safe at school in the district.

“I’m just grateful that they are making the change to get out there and protect themselves and the students,” said Martinez.

She says she plans to have her kids finish out the school year with virtual learning.

“I do have slight concern about contamination as the kids are coming back to this setting,” said Martinez. “Although I do have concerns as far as our family goes, I honestly feel wholeheartedly that Waverly is taking the correct steps to get these kids back in.”

But Martinez says she’s very pleased to see school administrators prioritizing everyone’s safety.

