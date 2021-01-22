Advertisement

Waverly Community Schools staff seek vaccination

(WILX)
By Diamond Daniels
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Waverly Community Schools are making sure their students and staff are vaccinated before getting back to in-person learning.

Some of those staff members have already received the shot.

News 10 talked with a school administrator and a parent -- who are feeling optimistic.

Superintendent Kelly Blake says they’re scheduled to join the Ingham County Health Department in distributing vaccines during the first week of February.

“But in the meantime what we’ve been doing when the Barry-Eaton County schedule opens up, they send it to me and I disperse it to staff. Those spots fill very quickly,” said Blake.

She says they continue to monitor the number of coronavirus cases for both Ingham and Eaton County to make sure they’re on track to resume in-person learning by March 1.

“It looks like our numbers are decreasing and going in the right direction,” she said.

And while it’s optional for teachers and staff to get the vaccine, Erica Martinez says this effort puts her at ease knowing her two children will be safe at school in the district.

“I’m just grateful that they are making the change to get out there and protect themselves and the students,” said Martinez.

She says she plans to have her kids finish out the school year with virtual learning.

“I do have slight concern about contamination as the kids are coming back to this setting,” said Martinez. “Although I do have concerns as far as our family goes, I honestly feel wholeheartedly that Waverly is taking the correct steps to get these kids back in.”

But Martinez says she’s very pleased to see school administrators prioritizing everyone’s safety.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBC Special Report happening at 7 p.m., ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ moved to 3-4 a.m. time slot on Thursday
Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick (left) was granted a pardon in Trump's final hours of his...
Celebrities, former Detroit mayor among pardons and commutation of sentences granted by Trump overnight
21 shipments of Moderna's vaccine fell out of proper temperature range and got too cold.
Compromised Moderna vaccine doses sent to Michigan
Claimants who did not exhaust their original 39 weeks of PUA will be able to claim the balance...
Unemployment Update: Michigan begins PUA and PEUC unemployment payments
President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit

Latest News

MDHHS, Washtenaw County Health Department identifies two more COVID-19 variant cases
Scammer targets police chief's daughter
Scammer targets police chief's daughter
Staudt's Rising Star: Alicia Zhang
Staudt's Rising Star: Alicia Zhang
Experts puzzled by lasting symptoms
Experts puzzled by lasting symptoms