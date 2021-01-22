Ty Garbin, accused in Whitmer kidnapping plot, set to change plea to guilty

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ty Garbin, 25, the Hartland Township resident accused of involvement in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer, has come to an agreement with prosecutors. Court records indicate that he is now scheduled to plead guilty next week to his alleged role in the plot.

If accepted this would be the first conviction in the case.

The public first heard about the kidnapping plot, which allegedly included plans to ‘try’ Governor Whitmer in a mock court, late in 2020 as Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrests of multiple suspects in the case. In the following days details of the plot came to light, such as plans to destroy bridges to slow police response and a goal of inciting a civil war.

Garbin has been charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, a crime which carries a maximum life sentence.

