Two more cases of new COVID-19 variant found in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two more cases of the new, more contagious COVID-19 variant have been identified in Michigan.

Two women in Washtenaw County have now been diagnosed with it and both had close contact with the first person in Michigan identified to have the new variant. A total of seven cases are now connected to that woman. Three of those people are associated with the University of Michigan.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning that the new variant could be linked to an increase in COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.

“If you have a virus that is more transmissible, you’re going to get more cases, when you get more cases, you’re going to get more hospitalizations, and when you get more hospitalizations, you’re ultimately going to get more deaths.”

This comes as the Biden administration announces a new strategy to fight COVID-19. It includes a goal of administering 100 million COVID-19 vaccines in 100 days.

