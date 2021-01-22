Tri-County Office on Aging helping seniors get vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transit Authority in conjunction with the Tri-County Office on Aging and the Ingham County Health Department are teaming up to ensure people who are eligible have transportation to get the COVID vaccine.

Marion Owens is the Director of the Tri-County Office on Aging.

“All of our care managers, nurses and social workers are contacting all of their clients to see if they’ve had the vaccine,” Owens said. “Do they need help getting it? Do they need transportation?”

According to Owens, one of the biggest hurdles they’re running into are people without internet who don’t know where and how to get information.

“Often times is their relatives who are signing them up and who have access,” Owens said. “If there are people indeed in that situation we can help them sign up from here.”

CATA’s CEO Bradley Funkhouser hopes Eaton and Clinton County’s transit authorities will also jump aboard.

“I think the public should expect that their health departments and their transit authorities can sit down and have a conversation and make this very seamless, affordable and safe so we can get this vaccine out to those who need it as soon as possible,” Funkhouser said.

Funkhouser added that in order for people to sign up for transportation to get their vaccine, they need to coordinate with agencies like the Tri-County Office on Aging or the Ingham County Health Department.

Funkhouser said, “We have the means, we have the people, we have the money, and people should have the expectation that these lines should be full.”

