Advertisement

Tri-County Office on Aging helping seniors get vaccine

One of the biggest hurdles they’re running into are people without internet who don’t know where and how to get information.
(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Jace Harper
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transit Authority in conjunction with the Tri-County Office on Aging and the Ingham County Health Department are teaming up to ensure people who are eligible have transportation to get the COVID vaccine.

Marion Owens is the Director of the Tri-County Office on Aging.

“All of our care managers, nurses and social workers are contacting all of their clients to see if they’ve had the vaccine,” Owens said. “Do they need help getting it? Do they need transportation?”

According to Owens, one of the biggest hurdles they’re running into are people without internet who don’t know where and how to get information.

“Often times is their relatives who are signing them up and who have access,” Owens said. “If there are people indeed in that situation we can help them sign up from here.”

CATA’s CEO Bradley Funkhouser hopes Eaton and Clinton County’s transit authorities will also jump aboard.

“I think the public should expect that their health departments and their transit authorities can sit down and have a conversation and make this very seamless, affordable and safe so we can get this vaccine out to those who need it as soon as possible,” Funkhouser said.

Funkhouser added that in order for people to sign up for transportation to get their vaccine, they need to coordinate with agencies like the Tri-County Office on Aging or the Ingham County Health Department.

Funkhouser said, “We have the means, we have the people, we have the money, and people should have the expectation that these lines should be full.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBC Special Report happening at 7 p.m., ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ moved to 3-4 a.m. time slot on Thursday
Food assistance recipients will see additional benefits by end of January
Health experts say the feared possibility of a “Twindemic” of high influenza and COVID-19 cases...
“Twindemic” avoided, masks still needed
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS announce indoor dining can resume on Feb. 1; unemployment and SNAP benefits may be extended
Police in Jackson County are warning about a phone scam involving the sheriff’s office.
Police chief’s daughter nearly scammed

Latest News

Students get online library access
Students get online library access
Flu season has gone better than expected
Flu season has gone better than expected
Attendance limits won't change for football finals
Attendance limits won't change for football finals
Attorney General Nessel: stimulus payments by prepaid Visa debit card are not a scam