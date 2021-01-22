Advertisement

Tampa Bay Adds Defensive Lineman

Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
-TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have bolstered their defense for Sunday’s NFC championship game by activating nose tackle Vita Vea from the reserve/injured list. The third-year pro, one of the top run-stoppers in the NFL, has been sidelined since early October with a broken ankle. He resumed practicing with the team this week and will be available this weekend against the Green Bay Packers. But coach Bruce Arians says receiver Antonio Brown won’t make the trip to Green Bay because of a knee injury suffered during last week’s division playoff win over the New Orleans Saints.

