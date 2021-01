LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Alicia Zhang is 12 years old from Okemos.

She has biked the DALMAC three times since 2016. She also started running half marathons when she was 9.

She began running full marathons when she was 10!

As of yet, she has raised more than $500 for Habitat for Humanity through biking.

