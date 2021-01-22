Advertisement

State Rep. Angela Witwer appointed Democratic Vice-Chair of House Committee on Health Policy

She is in her second term representing Michigan’s 71st House District.
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Rep. Angela Witwer, from Delta Township, was appointed Democratic Vice Chair of the House Committee on Health Policy for the 2021-22 legislative term. She is in her second term representing Michigan’s 71st House District.

“Especially now, as we near the one-year mark of this pandemic, health policy and the decisions that come out of this committee are of the utmost importance to our communities and families across our state,” Whitwer said. “Everyone deserves equitable access to the health care and medications they need, and I will do everything within my power to ensure the legislation we take up here represents the people’s best interest. I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to serve in this leadership role, and on a committee dealing with issues I have always had a passion for solving.”

Rep. Witwer was also appointed to the House Committee on Regulatory Reform, and the House Committee on Agriculture.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBC Special Report happening at 7 p.m., ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ moved to 3-4 a.m. time slot on Thursday
Food assistance recipients will see additional benefits by end of January
Health experts say the feared possibility of a “Twindemic” of high influenza and COVID-19 cases...
“Twindemic” avoided, masks still needed
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit

Latest News

Ty Garbin, accused in Whitmer kidnapping plot, set to change plea to guilty
Possible serial killer in arrested in NYC
Bernie Sanders Inauguration bobblehead.
Inauguration Day Bernie Sanders bobblehead coming soon
Senate Finance Committee will consider the nomination of Janet Yellen to become Secretary of...
Senate considering nomination of Yellen for Treasury Secretary