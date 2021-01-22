State Rep. Angela Witwer appointed Democratic Vice-Chair of House Committee on Health Policy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Rep. Angela Witwer, from Delta Township, was appointed Democratic Vice Chair of the House Committee on Health Policy for the 2021-22 legislative term. She is in her second term representing Michigan’s 71st House District.

“Especially now, as we near the one-year mark of this pandemic, health policy and the decisions that come out of this committee are of the utmost importance to our communities and families across our state,” Whitwer said. “Everyone deserves equitable access to the health care and medications they need, and I will do everything within my power to ensure the legislation we take up here represents the people’s best interest. I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to serve in this leadership role, and on a committee dealing with issues I have always had a passion for solving.”

Rep. Witwer was also appointed to the House Committee on Regulatory Reform, and the House Committee on Agriculture.

