State health officials report 2,157 new coronavirus cases

COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine(KWCH)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of January 22, Michigan health officials have reported new 2,157 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 17 deaths. The state total now sits at 546,468 cases and 14,070 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,157 cases and 52 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,161 cases and 115 deaths.

Ingham County reports 13,943 cases and 234 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,469 cases and 189 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,297 cases and 66 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

