Senate considering nomination of Yellen for Treasury Secretary

(WILX) - Friday the Senate Finance Committee will consider the nomination of Janet Yellen to become Secretary of the Treasury.

There is a possibility she could be confirmed by the full Senate later today.

On Tuesday, Yellen urged lawmakers to “act big” on coronavirus relief spending, arguing the economic benefits far outweigh the risks of a higher debt burden.

Committee members had until Wednesday evening to submit additional questions related to Yellen’s confirmation hearing.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.