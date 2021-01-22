Advertisement

Senate considering nomination of Yellen for Treasury Secretary

There is a possibility she could be confirmed by the full Senate later today.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WILX) - Friday the Senate Finance Committee will consider the nomination of Janet Yellen to become Secretary of the Treasury.

On Tuesday, Yellen urged lawmakers to “act big” on coronavirus relief spending, arguing the economic benefits far outweigh the risks of a higher debt burden.

Committee members had until Wednesday evening to submit additional questions related to Yellen’s confirmation hearing.

