Road work in Eaton and Ingham counties scheduled for Saturday morning
If you are planning to travel this weekend, heads up.
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Road work will cause closures to a few highway intersections in Ingham and Eaton counties Saturday morning.
- I-96 at Willow Highway will have intermittent lane closures. That work is scheduled to take place from 7-8 a.m.
- I-96 at Saint Joseph Highway will see traffic diverted to I-496 from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m.
- I-496 at South Creyts Road will be closed for maintenance work. That is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
All the projects are slated for Saturday morning.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.