Road work in Eaton and Ingham counties scheduled for Saturday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Road work will cause closures to a few highway intersections in Ingham and Eaton counties Saturday morning.

I-96 at Willow Highway will have intermittent lane closures. That work is scheduled to take place from 7-8 a.m.

I-96 at Saint Joseph Highway will see traffic diverted to I-496 from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m.

I-496 at South Creyts Road will be closed for maintenance work. That is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

All the projects are slated for Saturday morning.

