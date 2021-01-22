Advertisement

Road work in Eaton and Ingham counties scheduled for Saturday morning

If you are planning to travel this weekend, heads up.
Saturday morning will have multiple closures of highway intersections in both Eaton and Ingham...
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Road work will cause closures to a few highway intersections in Ingham and Eaton counties Saturday morning.

  • I-96 at Willow Highway will have intermittent lane closures. That work is scheduled to take place from 7-8 a.m.
  • I-96 at Saint Joseph Highway will see traffic diverted to I-496 from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m.
  • I-496 at South Creyts Road will be closed for maintenance work. That is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

All the projects are slated for Saturday morning.

