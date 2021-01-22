Advertisement

Reports: Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies

Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. Yellich is the 2019 recipient of the Hank Aaron Award.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hank Aaron, baseball Hall of Famer and one-time home run king, has died, according to the MLB Network, the Atlanta Journal Constitution and CBS46 in Atlanta. He was 86.

The outfielder spent most of his baseball career playing for the Braves in Milwaukee and Atlanta, finishing his career with 755 home runs.

Hammerin’ Hank broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974, reaching 715 on April 8. The baseball star faced racism and death threats while chasing Ruth’s record.

Retiring from baseball in 1976, he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

Aaron was born in Mobile, Ala., where the former minor league ball park is named after him.

He got his start in the majors with the Negro League Indianapolis Clowns and contributed to his club’s 1952 World Series victory.

Aaron made his MLB debut in 1954 with the Milwaukee Braves.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBC Special Report happening at 7 p.m., ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ moved to 3-4 a.m. time slot on Thursday
Food assistance recipients will see additional benefits by end of January
Health experts say the feared possibility of a “Twindemic” of high influenza and COVID-19 cases...
“Twindemic” avoided, masks still needed
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit

Latest News

Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin, a recently retired Army general, speaks during his...
Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief
The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is now part of international law.
First-ever nuclear weapons ban begins; nuclear powers aren’t part of treaty
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019 file photo, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
Yellen nomination as Treasury secretary clears committee
State Rep. Angela Witwer appointed Democratic Vice-Chair of House Committee on Health Policy