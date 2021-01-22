Reports: Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies

(Gray News) - Hank Aaron, baseball Hall of Famer and one-time home run king, has died, according to the MLB Network, the Atlanta Journal Constitution and CBS46 in Atlanta. He was 86.

The outfielder spent most of his baseball career playing for the Braves in Milwaukee and Atlanta, finishing his career with 755 home runs.

Hammerin’ Hank broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974, reaching 715 on April 8. The baseball star faced racism and death threats while chasing Ruth’s record.

Retiring from baseball in 1976, he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

Aaron was born in Mobile, Ala., where the former minor league ball park is named after him.

He got his start in the majors with the Negro League Indianapolis Clowns and contributed to his club’s 1952 World Series victory.

Aaron made his MLB debut in 1954 with the Milwaukee Braves.

You've probably seen it countless times by now, but it's one of my favorite facts, so I'll say it again today:



If you take away Hank Aaron's 755 home runs, he still has over 3,000 career hits. pic.twitter.com/VjxnK6okJo — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) January 22, 2021

