Possible serial killer in arrested in NYC

The 66-year-old man lived in the same public housing building as the elderly victims.
(WBAY)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - New York City Police arrested 66-year-old Kevin Gavin, who is accused of killing three elderly women who lived in his Brooklyn apartment building.

The most recent victim was killed this month and her body was found by her son last Friday.

The other victims were 83-year-old Jacolia James who was killed on April 30, 2019, and 82-year-old Myrtle McKinney, killed in November 2015.

Authorities say Gavin may have befriended his victims by running errands for them and acting as a handyman.

“I’m confident that the defendant took advantage of his relationship with these women, was allowed into their homes, and did unspeakable acts of violence against them,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzales said.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said the motive in these slayings as possibly “an argument over money and finances.”

