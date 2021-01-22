Possible serial killer in arrested in NYC

(WILX) - New York City Police arrested 66-year-old Kevin Gavin, who is accused of killing three elderly women who lived in his Brooklyn apartment building.

The most recent victim was killed this month and her body was found by her son last Friday.

The other victims were 83-year-old Jacolia James who was killed on April 30, 2019, and 82-year-old Myrtle McKinney, killed in November 2015.

Authorities say Gavin may have befriended his victims by running errands for them and acting as a handyman.

“I’m confident that the defendant took advantage of his relationship with these women, was allowed into their homes, and did unspeakable acts of violence against them,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzales said.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said the motive in these slayings as possibly “an argument over money and finances.”

Investigating a recent homicide, your @NYPDDetectives connected it to the deaths of 2 other seniors in the building dating back to 2015.



Today, because of your NYPD detectives’ relentless investigatory work, we announce that 1 man is being charged with all 3 of these murders. https://t.co/B1jFm5krEn — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) January 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.