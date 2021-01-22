On The Job Report: 1/22/2021

Glazier

DAVIS GLASS

Salary: $15/hr

Description:

Wage range starts at $15 per hour for a trainee and negotiable beyond that depending on experience.

Requirements:

Established glass company in Lansing, Michigan seeking qualified and experienced Glazier. Looking for experience in commercial and residential settings, including storefronts, custom mirror work, shower doors, and measuring and cutting glass. Must be able to work in cold and wet weather conditions and be able to lift and carry heavy materials. Must have a valid drivers license and safe driving record. Must be dependable, have strong work ethic, and be courteous. Experience preferred but are willing to train the right individual. Hours are Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM.

How to Apply: Please submit a cover letter and resume to davisglass@ymail.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11417929

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11417929

CDL B Drivers

HIGH GRADE MATERIALS

Salary: $

Description:

Are you looking for a great company to work for? High Grade Materials has been in business for 45 years. We have 11 locations in Michigan.

High Grade Materials offers the following for anyone who is interested in starting their career with us:

· Full time employment

· Paid vacation

· 401K plan with employer match

· Health, dental, and vision insurance

· Life insurance

· Competitive wages

Requirements:

We are currently looking for Class B drivers with air brakes and Class A drivers with double and/or tank endorsements. If you or someone who wants to work and be part of our team, we will help train the right individuals. High Grade Materials will even help you get your CDL!

How to Apply: Please call Mark 517-896-5420 or Jimmy 269-208-5793

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11392313

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11392313

Dental Hygienist

INGHAM COUNTY

Salary: $50,969.61/yr

Description:

Conducts oral examinations, serves as a preventative care specialist and provides educational, clinical and therapeutic services supporting total health through the promotion of optimal oral health. Provides treatment that helps to prevent oral diseases such as dental caries and periodontal disease.

Essential Functions:

1. Reviews charts, updates medical histories, and contacts physicians’ offices with the permission of the patient and dentist for information regarding the patients health.

2. Provides services according to guidelines set by the dentist and any instructions from the patient’s personal physician. Records treatment performed and treatment plan prescribed by the dentist after patient visit.

3. Examines the mouth to conduct initial soft tissue examination, including oral cancer screening, to identify dental problems such as periodontal disease or tooth decay. Exposes and process dental x-rays and alerts the dentist to observations.

4. Performs oral prophylaxis on patients scaling and polishing the teeth to remove stains, plaque, and calculus from tooth surfaces. Applies cavity prevention agents such as fluorides and pit and fissure sealants.

5. Maintains accurate medical/dental records and documentation on each patient’s chart.

6. Educates patients on proper diet, proper brushing and flossing technique, and the use of special home care instruments such as dentures, flossing threaders, and interdental brushes. Demonstrates and explains the proper care of dentures and bridges and explains the causes of dental cavities and gum disease and its prevention. Clarifies health questions and summarizes the dental findings of the exam and explains the needed treatment.

7. Practices and maintains proper infectious disease control procedures, including preparation, cleaning and disinfection of treatment room before and after each patient, cleaning and sterilization of dental instruments and disinfection of dental equipment.

8. Maintains dental instruments and equipment in proper working order. Monitors and maintains supply inventory.

9. As necessary, assists the Dental Assistant by seating patients, cleaning packaging, and sterilizing instruments, setting up trays for dental procedures, screening emergency patients, removing sutures, taking impressions, making models, and chair side assisting.

10. Attends continuing education programs as required to maintain license to practice as a dental hygienist.

Requirements:

How to Apply: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ingham

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8409644

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 8409644

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.