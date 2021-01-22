Notre Dame put on probation for recruiting violations

(WILX) - The University of Notre Dame has been placed on probation over recruiting violations.

The NCAA announced Thursday the school’s football program is on probation for one year. The probation comes after a former assistant coach had impermissible off-campus contact with a high school recruit in January 2019.

They also found head coach Brian Kelly had impermissible contact with a prospect in October 2019, when the player recognized him in a high school cafeteria and asked to take a photo.

The Fighting Irish will be fined $5,000 dollars and face recruiting restrictions.

Additional penalties as approved by the Committee on Infractions, include:

A six-month show-cause order for the former assistant football coach, including a one-game suspension at any employing member school.

Reduced football official visits for the 2020-21 academic year by one.

Reduced football unofficial visits by 14 days for the 2020-21 academic year.

A seven-day off-campus recruiting ban for the entire football staff during the 2020-21 academic year.

The university ended the recruitment of the prospect.

The university will not recruit any prospects from the high school in Seattle from the 2019-20 through 2021-22 academic years.

If an opportunity to serve a penalty will not be available due to circumstances related to COVID-19, the penalty must be served at the next available opportunity.

