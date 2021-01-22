Advertisement

MSU Baseball Adds Volunteer Assistant Coach

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has announced the addition of James Sheltrown as a volunteer assistant baseball coach. Sheltrown comes to MSU from Akron, where he was a volunteer assistant for the Zips in 2020 and this past fall. sheltrown replaces Matt Rembielak, who left the MSU staff to be a paid assistant at Bowling Green. Sheltrown is a native of Springboro, Ohio.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBC Special Report happening at 7 p.m., ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ moved to 3-4 a.m. time slot on Thursday
Food assistance recipients will see additional benefits by end of January
Health experts say the feared possibility of a “Twindemic” of high influenza and COVID-19 cases...
“Twindemic” avoided, masks still needed
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS announce indoor dining can resume on Feb. 1; unemployment and SNAP benefits may be extended
Police in Jackson County are warning about a phone scam involving the sheriff’s office.
Police chief’s daughter nearly scammed

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and coaches celebrate on the sideline as safety Mike Edwards (32)...
Tampa Bay Adds Defensive Lineman
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped off the field after getting...
Mahomes Likely To Play Sunday
MSU Wrestling Match Postponed
File image
Early Friday State Championship High School Football Scores