MSU Baseball Adds Volunteer Assistant Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has announced the addition of James Sheltrown as a volunteer assistant baseball coach. Sheltrown comes to MSU from Akron, where he was a volunteer assistant for the Zips in 2020 and this past fall. sheltrown replaces Matt Rembielak, who left the MSU staff to be a paid assistant at Bowling Green. Sheltrown is a native of Springboro, Ohio.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.