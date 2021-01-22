Michigan State women’s basketball back on the court after COVID-19 issues

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State women’s basketball team is starting to feel good again after a week long pause due to COVID-19 issues in the program. The team was able to start back up Tuesday and have been in the gym each day since then.

The Spartans began their pause last week after finding out they had a positive case on the team. Three games in a row got postponed - Illinois, Michigan and Indiana, because of that.

The team was immediately put into individual roommate type pods, meaning they kept the women that already live together in their rooms. Normally, there are 2-3 girls per room, so if one person in that pod got the virus, then the hope was only that small group would contract it instead of the whole team.

Head coach Suzy Merchant explained the difficulties of going through that.

“Once you have a positive, it does kind of make everybody look around like, ‘Oh man, that person was just in practice yesterday. Am I gonna be next?’ and just the mental side of all that is a little bit of a struggle,” Merchant said. “But I think just trying to have a good balance between making sure we’re moving forward to keep our conditioning level up, the love of the game, and our skills really need to be without losing some of that.”

Michigan State will look to make a comeback as the team is riding a two-game losing streak after starting the season perfectly 8-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten. Their first game back will take them to Madison, Wisconsin where they will face the Badgers. It will be this Sunday at 4 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

