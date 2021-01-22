Michigan State Police Angel Program celebrates anniversary

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Angel Program, which aims to help Michigan residents battling drug and alcohol addiction, is celebrating a new anniversary as a statewide program this month.

Nearly 440 people have accessed treatment services through the MSP Angel Program.

“This program is directly helping people in our communities get out of the downward spiral of addiction,” Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP said. “We know it takes an incredible amount of strength for someone to admit they need help. When they make that first step, we help to make the next steps a little less difficult. I’m proud of the partnerships we’ve formed to make this initiative a success.”

The MSP Angel Program started as a pilot at the Gaylord Post in October 2016. Since then, it expanded to all MSP posts across the state throughout 2017 allowing anyone to walk into a state police post and get help with overcoming addiction.

Upon being accepted into the program, participants are aided with the intake process to receive treatment through a recovery program.

A number of locations have assisted dozens of people throughout the last three years:

Jackson Post – 52

Metro-North Post – 51

Brighton Post – 45

Lansing Post – 38

Metro South Post – 33

“I live with this every single day and I can see now that I still have a lot of life left to live,” said Julia Magaluk, one of the program’s original success stories. “I have all of this support and the resources I need so I feel very confident in my recovery. Sobriety has also given me the chance to help others who are struggling. Assisting others reminds me I am not alone and inspires me to stay sober so I can set a good example.”

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, modifications were made to limit in-person contact while still meeting the needs of those seeking treatment.

Since March 2020, those seeing assistance can place a phone call to initiate services rather than physically visiting a post. Family members and friends are asked to provide transportation to recovery program locations. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, volunteer “angels,” who normally help with intake paperwork and transportation, have not been able to assist.

All MSP posts are currently participating in the Angel Program. For assistance during regular business hours, call 517-284-3208, or visit the webpage for more information.

For more resources on Michigan’s fight in the opioid epidemic, click here.

