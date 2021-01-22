MDHHS Director Robert Gordon resigns, Elizabeth Hertel appointed

LANSING, Mich. - Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Robert Gordan announced his resignation Friday via Twitter.

No explanation was given in the tweet.

“Today, I am resigning from the Whitmer Administration,” Gordon wrote. “It’s been an honor to serve alongside wonderful colleagues. I look forward to the next chapter.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed him to the position effective Jan. 14, 2019.

Prior to joining the College Board, Director Gordon served in the U.S. Department of Education as acting assistant secretary at the Office of Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development. He spent four years at the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, including service as acting deputy director.

Shortly after the resignation announcement, Governor Whitmer announced she appointed Elizabeth Hertel, who currently serves as the Senior Chief Deputy Director for Administration for MDHHS, as the new director.

“Elizabeth Hertel has dedicated her career to protecting Michiganders’ public health, and she is uniquely prepared to lead MDHHS as we continue working together to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Whitmer. “She has served across multiple administrations from both parties, and knows how to bring people together to get things done.”

