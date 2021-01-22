Advertisement

Make bird feeders with Harris Nature Center’s new take-home kits

Published: Jan. 22, 2021
Meridian Township, Mich. (WILX) - New at the Harris Nature Center is a self-guided family nature program.

This month’s family program is all about watching wildlife.

Get outside this winter with take home activities including supplies for making three different types of bird feeders and an animal tracking bingo card.

Call the Harris Nature Center to schedule a time that is convenient for you to receive the program kit and enjoy the trails while you are here.

“If families are looking for a way to spend time outside, this program provides a safe way to experience nature.” said Park Naturalist Allison Goodman.

Goodman encourages families to purchase a separate kit for each child in their household so that all children can make treats for wildlife in their yard.

The fee is $5/ program kit and is due at the time of pick up. For more information and to register, contact hnc@meridian.mi.us or 517.349.3866.

For more information about programs at the Harris Nature Center, contact 517.349.3866 or hnc@meridian.mi.us. You can also find out more online at www.meridian.mi.us or follow the Harris Nature Center on social media at www.facebook.com/HarrisNatureCenter and www.twitter.com/HarrisNatureCnt.

