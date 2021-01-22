Advertisement

Mahomes Likely To Play Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped off the field after getting...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped off the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) has been cleared from the league’s concussion protocol after his third consecutive day of practice and will be under center when Kansas City plays the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game Sunday. Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of the Chiefs’ divisional-round win over Cleveland. He returned to take the majority of snaps in a light workout Wednesday, then did the same today during the longest practice of the week.

