Inauguration Day Bernie Sanders bobblehead coming soon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the most viral moments of President Joe Biden’s inauguration was Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders sitting masked up in a chair with his mittens.

Now you can own a bobblehead doll of the slouching senator.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum seized on the viral moment. The bobblehead doll will feature the entire signature casual ensemble: the mask, coat, and mittens with Sanders seated on a folding chair, on a white base.

The bobblehead will retail for $25 and can be pre-ordered HERE with shipments expected in May.

This is not the first time the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has pounced on a viral moment. In December, it released a bobblehead of Rockefeller, the owl found in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. Sales of those bobbleheads raised over $6,000 for Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, who cared for Rockefeller once she was discovered.

