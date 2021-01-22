Health experts break down the new COVID-19 variant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services found two more cases of the COVID-19 b.1.1.7 variant in Washtenaw County Thursday, bringing the statewide total to three. Researchers are still working to learn more about it.

Dr. James Richard, Medical Director of Sparrow Laboratories said, “We don’t know a whole lot about it just yet. What we do know about it is it infects people more readily than what we were used to.”

The COVID-19 virus has mutated and the variant is already spreading in Michigan. But the variant is difficult to identify without proper testing.

Dr. Richard said, “The testing that we’re doing right now will pick up the same variant its not like it will be more difficult to locate. Its just we won’t be able to differentiate it in the whole group of people that are positive.”

In order to identify, the variant positive tests must be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and have the tests results sequenced. But in the United States sequence testing is lagging behind.

Dr. Richard said, “In the united kingdom where they identified this. They were sequences just under nine percent of all positive cases. In the united states we were sequencing less than 0.3 percent of all of our positive cases. If you will, that means maybe three out of 1,000 are being sent for sequencing.”

Dr. Richard said sequence testing is very expensive.

It requires specialized equipment, it requires trained personnel, and also the risk of inaccurate results is fairly high, so they have to be very careful of how they’re handling that,” said Dr. Richard.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said Michiganders need to be prepared for the variant to make its way to Ingham County.

Vail said, “As the variant becomes more prevalent, the more prevalent is becomes, the more likely it will come here as well.”

However, health officials said the COVID-19 vaccine should fight against the virus because scientists prepare for viruses to mutate.

Doctors say the best way to prevent getting the Coronavirus or it’s variant is to continue practicing safety precautions like hand washing, wearing a mask, and staying socially distant.

