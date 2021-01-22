Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS to provide an update on COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

MDHHS says that restaurants will be allowed to reopen on Feb. 1 if coronavirus numbers continue going down. According to a report from our sister station, WDIV in Detroit.

MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said the state has made tremendous gains because of the MDHHS pause, so the target date for reopening restaurants remains Feb. 1.

“While restaurants will be reopening on that date, there will continue to be risk associated with indoor dining and we will be talking about that more on Friday,” Gordon said.

