Former teacher to serve on Michigan’s House Education, Transportation Committees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday State Rep. Nate Shannon (D-Sterling Heights) was appointed to the House Committees on Transportation and Education for the 2021-22 legislative term. Shannon, a former teacher, is serving his second term representing Michigan’s 25th House District.

”As a former teacher, I am of course very proud to be joining the education policy committee, and excited for the opportunity to advocate for the students, teachers and staff in our schools,” Shannon said. “We have asked so much of them over the past year, and it is well past time for us to provide them with the resources and support they deserve.”

