Advertisement

Former teacher to serve on Michigan’s House Education, Transportation Committees

Nate Shannon
Nate Shannon(WILX)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday State Rep. Nate Shannon (D-Sterling Heights) was appointed to the House Committees on Transportation and Education for the 2021-22 legislative term. Shannon, a former teacher, is serving his second term representing Michigan’s 25th House District.

”As a former teacher, I am of course very proud to be joining the education policy committee, and excited for the opportunity to advocate for the students, teachers and staff in our schools,” Shannon said. “We have asked so much of them over the past year, and it is well past time for us to provide them with the resources and support they deserve.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBC Special Report happening at 7 p.m., ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ moved to 3-4 a.m. time slot on Thursday
Food assistance recipients will see additional benefits by end of January
Health experts say the feared possibility of a “Twindemic” of high influenza and COVID-19 cases...
“Twindemic” avoided, masks still needed
FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In...
Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel

Latest News

A graphic including a face mask and the Michigan High School Athletics Association logo.
MHSAA reacts to latest state order
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Angel Program, which aims to help Michigan residents battling...
Michigan State Police Angel Program celebrates anniversary
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS announce indoor dining can resume on Feb. 1; unemployment and SNAP benefits may be extended
State Rep. Angela Witwer appointed Democratic Vice-Chair of House Committee on Health Policy