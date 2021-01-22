Flint Community Schools set to return for in-person learning Feb. 22

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (01/21/21)- Students at Flint Community Schools have not stepped into a classroom for nearly a year.

“It was suggested that we do, we could go back face to face, and in July when we voted on it as a board for students to go back I voted no by myself. And when I stand by that. I just didn’t feel like it was good for the students good for staff or families or the community as a whole,” said Flint School Board member, Danielle Green.

Board member Danielle Green believes now may be the right time to bring students back to school for in-person learning

And most of her fellow board members agree-- voting last night on a plan that would bring back students in a hybrid option on February 22nd.

A week ahead of the March 1st date Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently recommended for school districts.

“I’m hoping that we go back in the way. That’ll alleviate any big numbers with COVID contagious,” Green said.

But like so many other school districts-- Flint is still waiting for teachers and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

" We are all conscious that we need to get back safely here for teachers, so that 41% that wants to go back to face to face learning because we given that option so that 41% of those teachers in those classrooms will be safe,” she said.

Green says they hope the district will soon have a better idea of when teachers and staff can begin to get vaccinated.

“I hope, I hope we go back right and I think we will, because we’re working really hard on it the superintendent is really putting a lot of thought and consideration into it, because we care. We want to do what’s best for our family and our children we want to and that’s what we plan to do and I think we will,” Green said,

