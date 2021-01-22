Advertisement

Ethics complaint being filed against Cruz, Hawley for their role in Capitol riots

Republican senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri objected to the electoral college votes.
Some Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, objected to Electoral College...
Some Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, objected to Electoral College results from some states.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - A group of Democratic senators led by Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island is filing an ethics complaint against two republicans for their alleged role in this month’s deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Republican senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri objected to the electoral college votes. Senate Democrats want to investigate how this may have impacted the rioters, if their offices were in contact with rally organizers, if they knew of plans for the rally, or received funding from groups that did.

Hawley is dismissing the complaint.

“Joe Biden and the Democrats talk about unity but are brazenly trying to silence dissent. This latest effort is a flagrant abuse of the Senate ethics process and a flagrant attempt to exact partisan revenge,” Hawley said in a statement.

The letter, which was also signed by Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon, Tina Smith of Minnesota, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Tim Kaine of Virginia, and Sherrod Brown of Ohio, calls for an investigation into whether Hawley and Cruz had any involvement with the rally, where Trump called on his supporters to “fight” the election result to “save” the country.

“The extent, if any, of communication or coordination between Sens. Hawley and Cruz and the organizers of the rally remains to be investigated. Three members of the House of Representatives who coordinated with Sens. Hawley and Cruz to object to the electors, Reps. Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, and Mo Brooks have been identified as alleged co-architects of the rally. Further investigation is necessary to determine whether and to what extent Senators Cruz and Hawley were also aware of these groups’ activities or coordinated with their efforts,” the letter said.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBC Special Report happening at 7 p.m., ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ moved to 3-4 a.m. time slot on Thursday
Food assistance recipients will see additional benefits by end of January
Health experts say the feared possibility of a “Twindemic” of high influenza and COVID-19 cases...
“Twindemic” avoided, masks still needed
President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit
Mail In ballot and envelope with a "I Voted" sticker.
AG Nessel: Man pleads guilty to election law to fraud

Latest News

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and MDHHS Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. (Executive Office of the Governor Photo)
Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS to provide an update on COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread
Senate Finance Committee will consider the nomination of Janet Yellen to become Secretary of...
Senate considering nomination of Yellen for Treasury Secretary
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly yells from the sideline during a game against Georgia Tech in...
Notre Dame put on probation for recruiting violations
The deadline for applications to the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program is Friday...
Deadline for Small Business Grant applications is today