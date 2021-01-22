Ethics complaint being filed against Cruz, Hawley for their role in Capitol riots

(WILX) - A group of Democratic senators led by Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island is filing an ethics complaint against two republicans for their alleged role in this month’s deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Republican senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri objected to the electoral college votes. Senate Democrats want to investigate how this may have impacted the rioters, if their offices were in contact with rally organizers, if they knew of plans for the rally, or received funding from groups that did.

Hawley is dismissing the complaint.

“Joe Biden and the Democrats talk about unity but are brazenly trying to silence dissent. This latest effort is a flagrant abuse of the Senate ethics process and a flagrant attempt to exact partisan revenge,” Hawley said in a statement.

The letter, which was also signed by Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon, Tina Smith of Minnesota, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Tim Kaine of Virginia, and Sherrod Brown of Ohio, calls for an investigation into whether Hawley and Cruz had any involvement with the rally, where Trump called on his supporters to “fight” the election result to “save” the country.

“The extent, if any, of communication or coordination between Sens. Hawley and Cruz and the organizers of the rally remains to be investigated. Three members of the House of Representatives who coordinated with Sens. Hawley and Cruz to object to the electors, Reps. Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, and Mo Brooks have been identified as alleged co-architects of the rally. Further investigation is necessary to determine whether and to what extent Senators Cruz and Hawley were also aware of these groups’ activities or coordinated with their efforts,” the letter said.

