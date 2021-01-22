Deadline for Small Business Grant applications is today

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The deadline for the Small Business Survival grant program is today. No new users will be able to enter the application portal after 12:00 p.m.

A total of $55 million is available in grants through the state’s ‘Small Business Survival Grants.’ The grants will be up to $20,000 for small businesses that were forced to close and grants of up to $15,000 for the businesses partially closed.

Applicants already in the portal can continue to work on their application through the deadline on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. All applications received will be reviewed and considered by grant administrators at regional economic development organizations

Grants will be distributed by Feb. 28 but could come as soon as Jan. 29.

For more information on the program, visit the Michigan Economic Development Corporation page HERE.

