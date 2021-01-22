Advertisement

Deadline for Small Business Grant applications is today

Friday is an important deadline for small business owners.
The deadline for applications to the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program is Friday...
The deadline for applications to the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program is Friday at noon.(WSAZ)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The deadline for the Small Business Survival grant program is today. No new users will be able to enter the application portal after 12:00 p.m.

A total of $55 million is available in grants through the state’s ‘Small Business Survival Grants.’ The grants will be up to $20,000 for small businesses that were forced to close and grants of up to $15,000 for the businesses partially closed.

Applicants already in the portal can continue to work on their application through the deadline on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. All applications received will be reviewed and considered by grant administrators at regional economic development organizations

Grants will be distributed by Feb. 28 but could come as soon as Jan. 29.

For more information on the program, visit the Michigan Economic Development Corporation page HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBC Special Report happening at 7 p.m., ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ moved to 3-4 a.m. time slot on Thursday
Food assistance recipients will see additional benefits by end of January
Health experts say the feared possibility of a “Twindemic” of high influenza and COVID-19 cases...
“Twindemic” avoided, masks still needed
President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit
Mail In ballot and envelope with a "I Voted" sticker.
AG Nessel: Man pleads guilty to election law to fraud

Latest News

Saturday morning will have multiple closures of highway intersections in both Eaton and Ingham...
Road work in Eaton and Ingham counties scheduled for Saturday morning
Two more cases of the new, more contagious COVID-19 variant have been identified in Michigan.
Two more cases of new COVID-19 variant found in Michigan
1-22-21 A.M. Weather
Waverly Community Schools staff seek vaccination