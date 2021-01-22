City of East Lansing extends mask and emergency order in downtown

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At the East Lansing City Council meeting this past Tuesday, Jan. 19, the City Council approved a policy resolution extending East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens’ declaration of a City State of Emergency and the requirement to wear a face mask in all outdoor public spaces within the boundaries of the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority (DDA) through February 28, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

Under the mayor’s order and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Gatherings and Face Mask Order, it continues to be a requirement that individuals wear a face mask over their mouth and nose in all public spaces in the DDA district, both inside businesses and in outdoor public spaces (sidewalks, streets, plazas, etc.). For mask requirements in other parts of the community, view MDHHS’ Gatherings and Face Mask Order.

“This is not a time to let our guard down. While vaccine distribution has begun, COVID-19 cases and positivity rates continue to remain high right now. Together, we can help to safeguard the health and safety of the East Lansing community by continuing to follow all COVID-19 orders and safety guidelines that are in place,” said East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens. “We are excited to see indoor dining return to our downtown businesses on Feb. 1 and want to make sure we support those businesses safely.”

Per the East Lansing City Code, East Lansing’s mayor is empowered to declare a City State of Emergency and issue orders, rules and regulations regarding the use of public property to protect life and property during the declared emergency. A violation of the order is a civil infraction punishable by a fine of up to $25. The requirement to wear a mask within the East Lansing DDA boundary is subject to some exceptions:

A person is not required to wear a mask while seated at a table and eating or drinking.

A person is not required to wear a mask if they cannot medically tolerate wearing one.

View MDHHS’ Gatherings and Face Mask Order for additional exceptions under that order: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98178_98455-533660--,00.html.

