3-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in Owosso, police reports

(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - According to officials, a 3-year-old boy died Friday afternoon following an accidental shooting at an Owosso residence.

Owosso public safety officers responded to the 1400 block of Cleveland Street at 12:27 p.m. They found the child suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately began providing medical care.

An ambulance rushed the 3-year-old to Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said it appears the boy accidentally shot himself. Owosso police and detectives are currently investigating the incident.

Owosso Public Safety offers its condolences to any family or friends who have been impacted by this tragic event.

News 10 reached out to Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart and this information was confirmed.

WILX will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

