Advertisement

“Twindemic” avoided, masks still needed

There is some good news amid the pandemic.
Health experts say the feared possibility of a “Twindemic” of high influenza and COVID-19 cases...
Health experts say the feared possibility of a “Twindemic” of high influenza and COVID-19 cases at the same time, has not happened.(KOSA)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Health experts say the feared possibility of a “Twindemic” of high influenza and COVID-19 cases at the same time, has not happened.

This time last year the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported high flu activity in most states. This year, flu activity is low in all 50 states.

Health experts credit this to the use of face masks and social distancing. They also say even if you have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, you still need to practice these measures to keep everyone safe.

“If I didn’t wear my mask, and I went to you know, a bar, and I get infected with the vaccine, I may not get sick, but I may still be able to get infected and therefore potentially transmit to others,” Dr. Carlos del Rio said.

Doctors say it is not too late to get your flu shot. While cases usually peak between December and February, flu season can last until May.

To find a vaccination location near you, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick (left) was granted a pardon in Trump's final hours of his...
Celebrities, former Detroit mayor among pardons and commutation of sentences granted by Trump overnight
21 shipments of Moderna's vaccine fell out of proper temperature range and got too cold.
Compromised Moderna vaccine doses sent to Michigan
Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Claimants who did not exhaust their original 39 weeks of PUA will be able to claim the balance...
Unemployment Update: Michigan begins PUA and PEUC unemployment payments
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to pass during the first half of an...
NBA COVID-19 numbers improving
(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Amazon asks for vaccine in return for helping Biden administration
Psaki delivers first White House briefing
1-21-21 Morning Weather