“Twindemic” avoided, masks still needed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Health experts say the feared possibility of a “Twindemic” of high influenza and COVID-19 cases at the same time, has not happened.

This time last year the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported high flu activity in most states. This year, flu activity is low in all 50 states.

Health experts credit this to the use of face masks and social distancing. They also say even if you have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, you still need to practice these measures to keep everyone safe.

“If I didn’t wear my mask, and I went to you know, a bar, and I get infected with the vaccine, I may not get sick, but I may still be able to get infected and therefore potentially transmit to others,” Dr. Carlos del Rio said.

Doctors say it is not too late to get your flu shot. While cases usually peak between December and February, flu season can last until May.

