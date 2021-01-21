State wants colleges and universities to test students weekly

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new COVID-19 variant hit Michigan just as college students began their spring semester. Now, the state health department wants them tested weekly.

Whether you live on or off-campus, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is asking colleges and universities to make it happen.

Michigan State is already ahead of the game with its COVID-19 prevention program.

“We’re requiring testing of any of our students who are living on campus or coming to campus for any reason, maybe they’re an employee, and they have a job that’s on campus,” said Vice President and spokesperson Emily Guerrant.

Their Spartan Spit Kit has been in place since fall. As of this week, more than 8,000 people are registered and regularly testing.

Guerrant says a majority of students are complying.

“If you were supposed to be taking the test and we see that you missed your once a week, you know that we reach out to you, and we let you know that you missed your time that we also would notify. If you had an in-person class, or you had a job on campus we would work with, you know, the faculty or your employer,” she explained.

They’re only offering 400 out of their more than 20,000 classes in-person. There are around 4,000 students living on campus.

Others can volunteer to be weekly tested but aren’t required to if they don’t visit campus.

With the vaccine rollout underway, Guerrant says administrators are already discussing future plans with health officials.

“We’re talking internally, about how to encourage our students when it’s their turn to get the vaccine and then what that kid what our campus can look like over the summer or next semester in the fall,” said Guerrant.

Students living on campus have already started moving in. Online classes began on Monday.

Undergraduate classes scheduled to be in-person get started next Monday.

