Advertisement

State wants colleges and universities to test students weekly

By Christiana Ford
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new COVID-19 variant hit Michigan just as college students began their spring semester. Now, the state health department wants them tested weekly.

Whether you live on or off-campus, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is asking colleges and universities to make it happen.

Michigan State is already ahead of the game with its COVID-19 prevention program.

“We’re requiring testing of any of our students who are living on campus or coming to campus for any reason, maybe they’re an employee, and they have a job that’s on campus,” said Vice President and spokesperson Emily Guerrant.

Their Spartan Spit Kit has been in place since fall. As of this week, more than 8,000 people are registered and regularly testing.

Guerrant says a majority of students are complying.

“If you were supposed to be taking the test and we see that you missed your once a week, you know that we reach out to you, and we let you know that you missed your time that we also would notify. If you had an in-person class, or you had a job on campus we would work with, you know, the faculty or your employer,” she explained.

They’re only offering 400 out of their more than 20,000 classes in-person. There are around 4,000 students living on campus.

Others can volunteer to be weekly tested but aren’t required to if they don’t visit campus.

With the vaccine rollout underway, Guerrant says administrators are already discussing future plans with health officials.

“We’re talking internally, about how to encourage our students when it’s their turn to get the vaccine and then what that kid what our campus can look like over the summer or next semester in the fall,” said Guerrant.

Students living on campus have already started moving in. Online classes began on Monday.

Undergraduate classes scheduled to be in-person get started next Monday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBC Special Report happening at 7 p.m., ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ moved to 3-4 a.m. time slot on Thursday
Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick (left) was granted a pardon in Trump's final hours of his...
Celebrities, former Detroit mayor among pardons and commutation of sentences granted by Trump overnight
21 shipments of Moderna's vaccine fell out of proper temperature range and got too cold.
Compromised Moderna vaccine doses sent to Michigan
Claimants who did not exhaust their original 39 weeks of PUA will be able to claim the balance...
Unemployment Update: Michigan begins PUA and PEUC unemployment payments
Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream

Latest News

COVID-19
Fatigue is a common long-term side effect of COVID-19
What's wrong with the tracing app?
What's wrong with the tracing app?
First Lady Jill Biden honors educators with virtual event
Police in Jackson County are warning about a phone scam involving the sheriff’s office.
Police chief’s daughter nearly scammed
Apple Crisp in crockpot
Slow Cooker Apple Crisp