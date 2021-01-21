Sparrow provides update on vaccine distribution

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of midnight Wednesday, Sparrow Health System had distributed 16,783 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine after beginning administration of the vaccine this week to those in the 1B group (70 and older, per the recommendation of the Ingham County Health Department) and to essential workers.

Sparrow’s distribution numbers have risen dramatically since Tuesday’s opening of the Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services site at Frandor for use as a vaccine site. The scope and rate of the public distribution will depend on the weekly supply of doses that Sparrow receives from the government. Sparrow will schedule clinics based on the weekly allotment they receive. Vaccines will be available by appointment only.

Those who fit the criteria as defined by the State of Michigan can get more information at www.Sparrow.org/Vaccine. In addition to older adults, the 1B group consists of frontline essential workers, including law enforcement, firefighters, shelter workers, teachers, and child care workers.

There will be no charge to the public for the vaccine. All administrative costs, for staffing and supplies, will be billed to insurance. Patients will not be billed for any balance not covered by insurance and those without insurance will not be charged.

Sparrow received a total of 25,600 vaccine doses with 99% of them have been used or allocated, including those set aside for upcoming clinics. That number includes:

2,100 for Sparrow Clinton Hospital

800 for Sparrow Carson

1,800 for Sparrow Ionia

And 1,400 for Sparrow Eaton.

On Tuesday, 1,722 vaccines were given at Sparrow. In total, 60% of Sparrow caregivers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 2,411 are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received both doses necessary.

Sparrow became one of the first hospitals in Michigan to offer tests for inpatients and using innovative processes to increase access and availability.

The Frandor drive-thru site is located at 3131 E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing and has processed over 100,000 tests alone.

